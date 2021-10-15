BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 765,472 shares.The stock last traded at $30.68 and had previously closed at $30.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,052,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,051,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $20,956,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 352,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.