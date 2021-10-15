Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.73 Billion

Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $22.02 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $87.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.32 billion to $88.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $91.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.09 billion to $92.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

