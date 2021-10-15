Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.99.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.07 on Friday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $379.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

