Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Atkore worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,142,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,763 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

NYSE:ATKR opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.