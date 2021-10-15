Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

