Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.