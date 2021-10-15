Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.30 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.