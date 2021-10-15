Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.72 Million Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2,536.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Argo Group International worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

