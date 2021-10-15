Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

