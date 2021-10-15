Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,314 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Gentherm worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Gentherm by 14.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $87.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

