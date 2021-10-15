Bank of Montreal Can Sells 188,330 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 525.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ICL Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 197,987 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

