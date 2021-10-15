Bank of Montreal Can Sells 26,344 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Lear by 5,885.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lear by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $176.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $173.77. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

