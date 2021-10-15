Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.13

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$128.13 and traded as high as C$130.82. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$130.70, with a volume of 1,103,163 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$124.12.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5299991 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

