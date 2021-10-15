Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Standard Motor Products worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 229.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 54,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

SMP opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

