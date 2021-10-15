Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

KL stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

