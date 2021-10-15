Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Axcelis Technologies worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

