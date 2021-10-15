Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,604 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.