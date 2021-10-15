Barclays Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $19.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

DK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 3,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,379. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Delek US by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 885,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 3.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 171.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

