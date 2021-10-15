Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.76

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.76 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 196.43 ($2.57). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.54), with a volume of 39,486,425 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231.67 ($3.03).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

