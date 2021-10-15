Barclays Lowers QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 437

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 444 ($5.80) to GBX 437 ($5.71) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QQ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 336.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

In related news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05). Insiders have purchased 143 shares of company stock worth $47,766 in the last ninety days.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.