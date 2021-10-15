Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 203.30 ($2.66) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.