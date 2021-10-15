Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLMIF remained flat at $$8.08 during trading hours on Friday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

