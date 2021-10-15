Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BLMIF remained flat at $$8.08 during trading hours on Friday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.
About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.