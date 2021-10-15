Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ABB by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in ABB by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABB by 166,521.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

