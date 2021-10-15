Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. 4,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,126. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

