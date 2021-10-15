Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NWG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 73,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

