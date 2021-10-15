Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

B traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

