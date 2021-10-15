Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 1,234,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,523,861. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

