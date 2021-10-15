Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Baader Bank raised Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

BASFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 141,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,521. Basf has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

