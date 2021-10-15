Basf Se Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Basf in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.84 per share for the year.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Basf stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

