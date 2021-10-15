BASIC (BASIC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $62.74 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00044368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00208459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00092654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

