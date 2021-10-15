Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFFF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

