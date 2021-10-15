Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Acquisition comprises 1.2% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.94% of Seaport Global Acquisition worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition by 3.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,052,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,385,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGAM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 16,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

