Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at CIBC

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.87.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 515,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

