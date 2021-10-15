Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $75.73 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Beam has a total market cap of $75.73 million and $17.57 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,082,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

