BeatzCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $17.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

