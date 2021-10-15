Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Capitalization Tops $3.79 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $24,623.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00201203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00091590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,955,970 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,506 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

