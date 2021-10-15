BENQI (QI) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, BENQI has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $38.43 million and $3.99 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00110561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.77 or 0.99948831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.06207055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.