Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFSUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

