Berenberg Bank Boosts Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 215

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.26 ($2.90). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.63. The company has a market capitalization of £465.93 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

