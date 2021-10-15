Berenberg Bank Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 195

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBRE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
