Berenberg Bank Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 195

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBRE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,289.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

