Berenberg Bank Downgrades Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) to Hold

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 90 ($1.18). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 92.04 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. Jadestone Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.