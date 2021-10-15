Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 327.72% from the company’s current price.
ECO opened at GBX 29.23 ($0.38) on Thursday. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £58.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.74.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
