Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 327.72% from the company’s current price.

ECO opened at GBX 29.23 ($0.38) on Thursday. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £58.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.74.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

