Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.
CTH opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 652.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 605.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £703.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. CareTech has a one year low of GBX 439 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 701 ($9.16).
CareTech Company Profile
