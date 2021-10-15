Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

CTH opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 652.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 605.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £703.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. CareTech has a one year low of GBX 439 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 701 ($9.16).

CareTech Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

