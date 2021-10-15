Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,260.58 ($16.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,401.42.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

