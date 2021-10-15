Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).
Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,260.58 ($16.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,401.42.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
