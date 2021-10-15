Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,178 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,019 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Shares of BERY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,197. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

