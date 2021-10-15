BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $55.15 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 159,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

