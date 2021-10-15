Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) recently:

10/14/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

10/11/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

10/11/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

10/7/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 31,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,688. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $60.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,865 shares of company stock worth $1,839,144. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

