Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.44

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.44 and traded as high as C$15.57. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.57, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

