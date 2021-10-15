BinaryX Price Reaches $60.75 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $111.92 million and $8.83 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $60.75 or 0.00099268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001215 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.56 or 0.00646391 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,391,355 coins and its circulating supply is 1,842,326 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

