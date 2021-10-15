Biocapital L.P. Samsara Purchases 45,400 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $600,188.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25.

GRPH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 284,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,901. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,863,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.